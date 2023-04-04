Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Grows By 8.6%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBAN. DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.55. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $18.57.
Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.
Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp
In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,643 shares of company stock worth $53,516. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
