Short Interest in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Increases By 6.6%

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 170,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at $708,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,399.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,290.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,545. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 106,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limoneira Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $296.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

