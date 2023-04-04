Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.76 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $227.25 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,574.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00328645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00557117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00449567 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,665,612,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.