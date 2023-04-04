Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.76 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $227.25 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,574.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00328645 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011895 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00074866 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00557117 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00449567 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000875 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,665,612,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
