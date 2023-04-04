Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,921,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 724,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 758.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sientra by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,297,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 1,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.