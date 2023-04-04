Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.
Sientra Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
