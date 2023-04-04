Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $295.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sika Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Sika has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

