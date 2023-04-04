Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

