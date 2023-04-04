SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 3,601 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SiTime Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.56 and a beta of 1.87. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $246.00.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
