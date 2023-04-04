SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.63 million.

SGH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $813.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Amundi acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

