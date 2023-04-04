Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.50

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 17065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.03.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

