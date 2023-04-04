S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $348.60 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $416.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.64 and a 200-day moving average of $339.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

