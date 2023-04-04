S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $403.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

SPGI stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.43. 425,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.64 and its 200-day moving average is $339.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $416.36.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

