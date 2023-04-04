SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,274 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

GLD stock traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $187.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,056,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $188.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

