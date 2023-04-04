SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,372,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 169,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,009. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

