SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,207,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,703,469 shares.The stock last traded at $37.46 and had previously closed at $37.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

