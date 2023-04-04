SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

MDY traded down $7.92 on Tuesday, reaching $450.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

