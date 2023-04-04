Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,026,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,031,793 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175 in the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

