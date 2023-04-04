Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $324,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,383,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 863,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,343. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

