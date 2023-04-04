Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 238,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 715,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.
SQSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after buying an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 315,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
