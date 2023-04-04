Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 238,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 715,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Squarespace Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,033 shares of company stock worth $2,916,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after buying an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 315,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

