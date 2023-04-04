Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.20% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400,014 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

