Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.87.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

