Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,027 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,516,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,758,000 after acquiring an additional 645,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,788,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

