Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

