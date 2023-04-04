Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Repligen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

