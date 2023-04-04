Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,729 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AON were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.45.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

AON stock opened at $317.08 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.97 and its 200-day moving average is $298.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

