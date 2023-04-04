Stephens Inc. AR Sells 49,649 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,649 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.0 %

BAC stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

