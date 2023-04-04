Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

