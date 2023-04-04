Stephens Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $51.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.30.

NYSE KMX opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

