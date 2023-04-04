StockNews.com Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AGIO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 579,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,960. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,382. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $169,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.