StockNews.com Downgrades Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $144.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.24.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.