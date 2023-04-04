StockNews.com Lowers Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Hold

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

HNRG traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 232,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,725. The company has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.78. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallador Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth $65,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

