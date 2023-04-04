StockNews.com Lowers Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Hold

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Hallador Energy Stock Down 6.4 %
HNRG traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 232,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,725. The company has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.78. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.