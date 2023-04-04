StockNews.com Upgrades Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

