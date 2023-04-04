STP Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $92.54 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, STP has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $92.54 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,067.99 or 1.00021368 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0484011 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,607,206.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

