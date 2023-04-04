Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. 111,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,509. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $76.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

