Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.54. 347,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,014. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $241.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

