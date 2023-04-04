Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New $283,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $500,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after buying an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after buying an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after buying an additional 1,476,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.11. 8,992,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $102.78.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

