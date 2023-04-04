Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 13,392 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 262,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.