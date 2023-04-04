Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. 130,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,435. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

