Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 20,483 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.43. 2,291,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

