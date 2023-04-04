Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 2,657,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

