Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,587 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.67. The company has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.