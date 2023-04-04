Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $22.76 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Prologis by 46.6% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.83. The company had a trading volume of 869,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

