Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 32,999,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,792,375. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

