Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $33,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 536,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,082. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.18.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

