Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 31,879 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $69,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.41. 1,643,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

