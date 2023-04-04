Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 7%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 44,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 157,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

