Sutton Place Investors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.