Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.