Sutton Place Investors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,410,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 405,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.