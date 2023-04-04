Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 21,518 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,518 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

