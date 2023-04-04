Sutton Place Investors LLC Trims Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PVH by 728.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 926,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 12,029.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 658,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 486,888 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 7,668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 421,839 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

